Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Down 3.5 %

CTIB opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.04. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.08.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.