Zcash Market Cap Tops $587.50 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $35.98 or 0.00130280 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $587.50 million and approximately $35.39 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00057721 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00037457 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

