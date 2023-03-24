ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €46.00 by Nuways

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been given a €46.00 ($49.46) target price by analysts at Nuways in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nuways’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 130.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIM. Nuways set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nuways set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on ZEAL Network in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

ZEAL Network Price Performance

ETR TIM remained flat at €20.00 ($21.51) during trading hours on Friday. 19,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,567. ZEAL Network has a 52-week low of €16.00 ($17.20) and a 52-week high of €24.40 ($26.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €20.00 and a 200-day moving average of €20.00. The company has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

