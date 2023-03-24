Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) shares rose 12.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 24,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 58,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Zhongchao Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Institutional Trading of Zhongchao

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zhongchao stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) by 249.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Zhongchao worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

