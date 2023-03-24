Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0272 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $431.95 million and $29.53 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00354269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,166.19 or 0.25749539 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010057 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,325,069,979 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

