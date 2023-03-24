Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,651,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 3,422,158 shares.The stock last traded at $27.36 and had previously closed at $27.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

