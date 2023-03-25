1eco 24 Hour Volume Reaches $651.16 (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One 1eco token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1eco has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. 1eco has a total market cap of $32.39 million and approximately $651.16 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1eco Profile

1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,749,011 tokens. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

