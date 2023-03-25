1peco Trading Up 47.4% This Week (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One 1peco token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded up 47.4% against the dollar. 1peco has a total market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $2,465.34 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00330570 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,154.58 or 0.25856871 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010099 BTC.

1peco Profile

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.