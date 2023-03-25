200 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $42,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WTW stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $226.22. 561,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.38 and a 200 day moving average of $231.84. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.23.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

