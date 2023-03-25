235 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,247,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.29.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

