24,334 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 0.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.66. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

