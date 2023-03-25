28,589 Shares in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Acquired by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned 0.16% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the period.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $19.97 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

