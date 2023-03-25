623 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Acquired by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 623 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,426,262. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.60.

COO stock opened at $355.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $429.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

