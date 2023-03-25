8,465 Shares in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 592.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCCI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity at Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Stories

