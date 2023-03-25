AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,058 Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 124.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $121,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSVM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 104,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,581. The company has a market capitalization of $650.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.