AE Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 214,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.41. The stock had a trading volume of 252,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,586. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.58.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

