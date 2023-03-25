AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $226,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 647,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after buying an additional 171,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IEUR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,307. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

