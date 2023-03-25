Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

GLD stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,253,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,537. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

