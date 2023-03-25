Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.57 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.76. 2,355,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

