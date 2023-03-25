Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.93 on Friday, reaching $238.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

