Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.93. 2,324,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

