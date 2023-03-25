AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 4.2%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. 93,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 256,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at AIM ImmunoTech

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 161,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,638.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 161,291 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $50,000.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 543,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stewart Appelrouth acquired 80,646 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,289.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AIM ImmunoTech

About AIM ImmunoTech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

