Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

