Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

