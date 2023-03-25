Allarity Therapeutics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 27th (NASDAQ:ALLR)

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALLR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 19,977,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Allarity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Allarity Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allarity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.