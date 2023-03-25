Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,439 shares of company stock worth $984,461 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.7 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $82.25 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $176.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 913.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.01.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Stories

