Allegiant Travel to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

ALGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $176.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 898.66 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,439 shares of company stock valued at $984,461. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

