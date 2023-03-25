Allworth Financial LP Sells 601 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $107.55 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $132.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

