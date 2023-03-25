Alpha Finance Lab 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $554,087.71 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $554,087.71 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

