Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Head to Head Contrast

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Modular Medical has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modular Medical and Alphatec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.63 million ($1.48) -1.11 Alphatec $350.87 million 5.01 -$152.15 million ($1.47) -10.76

Analyst Recommendations

Modular Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modular Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Modular Medical and Alphatec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alphatec 0 1 5 0 2.83

Modular Medical presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 384.85%. Alphatec has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Alphatec.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Alphatec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -145.00% -133.88% Alphatec -43.36% -575.45% -29.11%

Summary

Modular Medical beats Alphatec on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

