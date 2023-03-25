Amerisur Resources (OTCMKTS:ASUXF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Amerisur Resources plc (OTCMKTS:ASUXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,500% from the average session volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Amerisur Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

