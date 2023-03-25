Amgen Trading Down 16% Over Last Week (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Amgen token can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003120 BTC on popular exchanges. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $84.81 million and $5,196.65 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Amgen

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.85709098 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,713.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

