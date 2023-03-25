Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %

AMPE opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.