Analysts Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Target Price at $53.67

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:SAH opened at $51.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after buying an additional 431,324 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,029 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,141,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 135,093 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

