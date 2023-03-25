Andy M. Ransom Sells 457,308 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.88), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,144,940.19).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 566.40 ($6.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 515.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 518.92. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 567 ($6.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,045.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

RTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.82) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.45) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.77) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.98) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 640 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 594.38 ($7.30).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

