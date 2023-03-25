Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $28.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.73.
Antero Resources stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
