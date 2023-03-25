Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) & H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) Head to Head Analysis

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68% Arch Therapeutics -32,842.03% N/A -301.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares H-CYTE and Arch Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Arch Therapeutics $20,000.00 212.50 -$5.28 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for H-CYTE and Arch Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

