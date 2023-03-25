Ardor Price Tops $0.0879 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $87.83 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00060548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017891 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.