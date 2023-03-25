ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,369 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 940,790 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 215.8% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 414,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 441,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,517 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $37.73. 21,516,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,304,623. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

