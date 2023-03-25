Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $95.69.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.