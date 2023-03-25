Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARWR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The business’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick O’brien sold 17,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $670,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,928,163.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,691 shares of company stock worth $3,864,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

