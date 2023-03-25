Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

