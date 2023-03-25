AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

ALOT opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Articles

