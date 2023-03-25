Avalanche Hits 1-Day Volume of $118.49 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.55 or 0.00060548 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.39 billion and approximately $118.49 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017891 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001325 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,822,172 coins and its circulating supply is 325,759,452 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

