Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Raised to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

AXFOF opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. Axfood AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

