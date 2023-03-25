B. Riley Trims Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Target Price to $2.50

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hyperfine’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Hyperfine Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HYPR opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Hyperfine has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYPR. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth $6,237,000. HealthCor Management L.P. increased its position in Hyperfine by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,880,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,500 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Hyperfine during the third quarter worth $728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth $2,042,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

