Ballard Power Systems Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDP. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of BLDP opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.91. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 114,480 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 617,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.