Bank of America Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $45.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FL opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,526,631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $208,848,000 after buying an additional 500,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,471 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,014,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

