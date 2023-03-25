Barclays Boosts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $86.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $63.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.96.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.3 %

COIN opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,587,487 and have sold 383,234 shares worth $18,396,219. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

