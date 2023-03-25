Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $240.50 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

